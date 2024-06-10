Jayden Daniels is adjusting well to the NFL during Commanders' OTAs

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Jayden Daniels is officially a pro after being selected second overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, the work is only beginning after rookie mini camp and organized team activities (OTAs).

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is taking things step by step and not putting too much on the team during these practices, but is excited to see how Daniels will respond when they are fully padded and practicing.

He's spent most of his time in OTAs in the pocket throwing to receivers, much different from the mobility everyone saw in his two years at LSU. Daniels also has not faced an NFL level defensive front coming at him yet.

According to commanders.com, "There's still been little, if anything, that would suggest the Commanders made the wrong decision taking him with the No. 2 pick."

"As we're getting started like it's a big passing camp. So for the quarterbacks, they're getting some really good looks. You know, there's a number of coverages now that have gone in, you know, from the first day of where it was maybe just three deep and man to man. So to see that type of progress from he and from the other quarterbacks, I think that's good. In weeks ahead, we'll add team things to it and blitzes and you know, a pocket and that kind of stuff, but I think what jumps not only off the tape here, what you guys don't see in the meeting room is just the competitive nature and the learning and the command that he has already. That's something that speaks to his work ethic," Dan Quinn said about Daniels progression.