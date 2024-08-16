Jamal Adams' father inspired him to make it to NFL

BATON ROUGE - "As for my father, I can not think of a better role model and example. You being selected as a first round draft pick to the Giants is something that has always fueled me, made me eager to work, and made me feel like my goals were tangible because my own father had already achieved them."

The father-son bond between George and Jamal Adams is one of both family and football. His dad being motivation that he carried with him at LSU and now inspiring him on to the NFL.

"George, his dad's challenge to him is something he let everyone know. In other words, his father didn't say I was a first round draft pick. But what he said was just by being there and being a part of that family, he challenged him to do better," said Les Miles.

His father's career as a running back in the NFL was cut short because of injury, something George didn't want for his son.

"I had him at running back and safety, but my thing is I've already had two hip replacements and still am having trouble with my hip. I didn't want him to take that pounding, so I wanted him to be on the other side of the ball where he delievered the licks instead of take the licks."

George has watched Jamal delever the licks at LSU for the past 3 years, now both are just waiting to see where he'll play next.

"I know I got drafted, I was the 19th pick in the first round but this means more, because I'm more excited for my son."

"It's definitely a dream come true. My goal is top 10, but sometimes I might knock it down to top seven, top six. But no matter where ever I land it's really in God's plan. And I'm just looking forward to it."

"I keep telling my wife I won't break down, but if he goes that high, you'll probably see me crying like a baby."

Adams is projected to be a first rounder, and maybe even be taken in the top ten. But no matter when his name is called, it'll be a proud moment for this father and son.