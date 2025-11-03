I-12 East reopens before Millerville exit after 18-wheeler crash

45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - Interstate 12 East is now reopened before the Millerville Road exit after a crash involving a Baton Rouge Police unit and an 18-wheeler on Saturday morning.

The crash originally left the interstate closed, with traffic being diverted towards the Sherwood Forest exit after being backed up to Airline Highway. 

The drivers' conditions are currently unknown. 

Saturday, November 01 2025

