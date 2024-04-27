Latest Weather Blog
Hwy 930 expansion project almost a done deal
Related Story
PRAIRIEVILLE - Ascension Parish school officials are scheduled to decide whether to approve a road widening project near Prairieville Middle School.
DOTD is planning to widen the two-mile stretch of Highway 930 that runs from La. 42 to Causey Road.
School officials say it's hard for buses to enter and exit the school, as well as drive along the highway, because the lanes are too narrow.
"These roads when they were originally built were not build to handle that much volume all the way out here," said Jackie Tisdell, Ascension Parish Schools spokeswoman.
DOTD says it plans to widen each lane by three feet and add four foot shoulders.
Truck drivers like Stanley Wilson say they also look forward to wider lanes, "usually if you're going to pass, like when I'm going to pass another car on this road, I'll just come to a complete stop and let them pass rather than one of us going off in a ditch."
The project comes at a cost of up to $7.5 million.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dancing for Big Buddy takes the floor Saturday night to raise money...
-
New York appeals court overturns Harvey Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction from landmark...
-
WATCH: U.S.S. Kidd moving downstream for much-needed repairs
-
Louisiana lawmakers propose budget cuts impacting teacher pay and early childhood education
-
IDEA University Prep on Plank Road to close at the end of...
Sports Video
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...
-
The LSU Gymnastics team holds the program's first-ever NCAA Trophy
-
Collective effort creates a championship-caliber LSU gymnastics team
-
Baton Rouge Zydeco wraps up inaugural season