Harvest Festival on False River this weekend in New Roads

NEW ROADS -- The 14th annual Harvest Festival on False River returns this weekend in New Roads.

The festivities got underway on Friday. On Saturday, the festival will start at 10 a.m. and end at 10 p.m. It will go from noon to six p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $10 for anyone over the age of 15. Tickets can be bought online here or at the gate. A weekend pass for $20 provides admission for all three days.

Parking will be on the side streets near the festival. Additional parking can be found at the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board Office on Napoleon Street.

Entry and exit from the festival are only allowed through the official gates.

"One entrance will be at St. Mary Street and Main Street, right by St. Mary of False River Catholic Church. The other entrance is down by our courthouse on Court Street and Main Street. There's also one on New Roads Street," New Roads Main Street Manager Paula Lambert said.

Some of the amenities featured in the festival are carnival rides, live music, food and drink vendors, and shopping opportunities.

One signature event on Saturday is the Sugar Rush 5K & Walk Saturday morning. It begins at 9 a.m. on West Main St.