Hackers access millions of 23andMe customer profiles

NEW YORK - Genetic testing firm 23andMe says hackers have accessed nearly seven million customer profiles.

In some cases that includes users’ ancestry reports, zip codes, and birth years.

The company's filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission said roughly 14 thousand of the company's user accounts were breached by the hackers.

23andMe is standing by that number -- but is also now saying hackers were able to access some 5.5 million profiles that use a feature called DNA Relatives.

The feature allows users to find genetic relatives.

The company also says hackers accessed a subset of family tree information on 1.4 million DNA Relatives profiles.