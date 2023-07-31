Grinches target one Gardere neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - Some grinches are up to no good in one Baton Rouge neighborhood.

The Old Hermitage subdivision off of Gardere Lane has been hit particularly hard the last couple of months. Residents said the thieves are stealing decorations and packages.

Surveillance video shows what appears to be older teens riding bikes in the Old Hermitage subdivision. It shows the teens then sneak up to the house and snatch decorations but that's not the only thing the thieves are taking.



Wilbert Taylor Sr. has been living in this subdivision for more than 20 years. About a month ago, thieves burglarized his son's truck.



"We, of course, I reported but other than that I try to do what I have to do, and the sun is shining and when it gets dark inside I go," said Wilbert Taylor.

Many in the neighborhood said they have a system in place because of the ongoing problem.

"My neighbor on one side or the other of the street sign for my package, and I'll do the same for theirs but just bringing your stuff up having it sit outside you might get it or you may not," said Taylor.



The President of the Homeowners Association said within a month they've had more than a dozen packages stolen including some packages that were delivered on Tuesday. They said they'll be adding additional patrols in the area as school starts to let out to hopefully put a stop to those grinches who are trying to steal the Christmas spirit.



The Homeowners Association suggests the best way to protect your packages is to put in a request to pick up your packages in person, have them delivered to a trusted neighbor who will be home or to have your items delivered to your work.

If you can have information on the thieves, you're urged to contact the sheriff's office.