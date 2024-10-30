Governor calls for special session of legislature to discuss changes to state's tax system, economy

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry on Monday called a special session of the Louisiana Legislature to discuss changes to the state's tax system.

The special session, he says, will be "focused on rebuilding our outdated tax system and growing our economy" and will begin Nov. 6 and extend through Nov. 25.

“Throughout this special session, we have the opportunity to give teachers a permanent pay raise, put more money in every worker’s pocket, eliminate the tax on prescription drugs, and provide much-needed tax relief for seniors," Landry said. "I am eager to enact this new playbook and finally make Louisiana a beacon of hope—inviting families and businesses back home. It’s time we move Louisiana Forward.”

In an order calling for the session, Landry's office said it hopes the session will amend tax law at the state and local levels and pass legislation regarding corporate franchise and income taxes, as well as passing legislation that will increase the standard deduction amount applied against income tax for those above age 65.

Landry's executive order also calls for laws exploring the leasing of state lands, as well as calling for a statewide election for state amendments regarding the state's tax system and economy.

Earlier this year, the state legislature opted against a special session on taxes, with leaders saying "the issues were too complex to be addressed" at the time.