Gov. Edwards warns residents ahead of Nate

BATON ROUGE - The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is activating the State Emergency Operations Center as Tropical Storm Nate moves toward the central gulf coast.

The governor's office says the EOC will move to level one operations at 6:00 am Friday morning. Level one is the highest activation level with all state agencies, support organizations and the Federal Emergency Management Agency joined in the response.

On Tuesday, Ascension and Livingston Parish officials announced all inland waterways in the area would close due to already elevated water levels and debris.

"High water is already a problem in many southeast Louisiana parishes,” said GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom. “Those conditions may worsen over the weekend. Our window to prepare for Nate is closing quickly. Finalize your emergency plans."

