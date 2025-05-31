Good 2 Eat: Coq au Vin with Red Wine

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Coq Au Vin with Red Wine

3 pounds bone-in chicken parts, breasts, legs and thighs or a combination

2-½ tsp. kosher salt

3 oz. pancetta or thick cut bacon, chopped

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 cups dry red wine

2 Tbsp. garlic, minced

1 Tbsp. tomato paste

3-4 sprigs fresh thyme

1 bay leaf

½ cup chicken stock

1 cup peeled pearl onions, or 3 shallots cut into quarters

12 oz. quartered cremini or button mushrooms

2 Tbsp. butter, softened at room temperature

2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

2 Tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped

Dry the chicken pieces with a paper towel or clean tea towel. Sprinkle the pieces evenly with 2 teaspoons of the salt.

Heat a large sauté pan or braising pan over medium heat. Add 3 ounces chopped pancetta or bacon and cook until it's crisp and the fat is rendered. Remove from the pan and set aside. Pour out all but 1 tablespoon of the fat from the pan.

Add 1 tablespoon of the olive oil to the pan. Add the chicken pieces, skin side down. Cook until the skin is golden brown, about 10 minutes. Turn the pieces over and cook 5 more minutes. Remove the chicken to a platter.

Pour 2 cups red wine into the pan and bring it to a simmer. Stir in 2 tablespoons garlic, 1 tablespoon tomato paste, 3-4 sprigs fresh thyme 1 bay leaf and ½ cup chicken stock. Return the chicken pieces and the pancetta or bacon to the pan.

Turn the heat down to low and cover the pan. Cook 40-45 minutes, until the chicken is very tender when poked with a fork. Check the pan periodically to make sure the sauce is simmering gently and not boiling, adjusting the heat as necessary.

Heat a 10-inch non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the remaining tablespoon olive oil and 1 cup peeled pearl onions, or 3 shallots cut into quarters Cook until the onions are slightly softened and beginning to brown. Stir in 12 ounces quartered cremini or button mushrooms and ½ teaspoon salt. Cook 10 minutes, until the mushrooms have released their liquid and are softened. Set aside.

Using tongs, transfer the chicken from the pan to a platter. Remove and discard the bay leaf and thyme sprigs. Bring the sauce to a boil and cook 10 minutes, or until the liquid is reduced by half.

Blend the flour and butter with a fork to form a paste. Stir into the pan sauce and simmer until it thickens, 1-2 minutes.

Return the chicken to the pan along with mushroom mixture. Cook another minute or two, turning the pieces to coat with the sauce. Sprinkle with parsley and fresh thyme leaves and serve.