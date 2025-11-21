71°
Gonzales Police make arrest in fatal Tuesday night shooting
GONZALES — Gonzales Police arrested a man accused of fatally shooting a 22-year-old on Tuesday night.
Around 11 p.m., 24-year-old Darius Mosby allegedly shot and killed 22-year-old Jonathan King on West Tony Street in Gonzales.
Police said that Mosby had fled the scene by the time first responders arrived. Officers later found Mosby hiding in bushes with a gun on South Darla Avenue, GPD said.
Police have not yet discovered a motive for the shooting.
Mosby was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on charges of second-degree murder, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and resisting an officer.
