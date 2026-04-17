Gonzales chief of staff says citation for hit-and-run crash was 'misunderstanding'

GONZALES - After receiving a summons for a hit-and-run crash with an Entergy truck, Gonzales Chief of Staff Wade Petite says the situation was "a misunderstanding."

Gonzales Police officers issued a misdemeanor summons at his home on Tuesday evening for a hit-and-run.

Earlier in the day, Petite said that he was leaving City Hall on Tuesday after 5 p.m. when the city-owned vehicle he was driving rolled backward into an Entergy truck that had pulled in behind him.

"Very minor, minor collision," he said. "No injuries, we verified it. They had absolutely no evidence of damage to the Entergy vehicle."

Petite said he got out and talked to both the driver and the passenger before driving away.

"I asked him, I said, 'Everybody okay? Right? No, we're all good. Y'all need something?'"

Petite said he didn't feel like it was necessary to stay because the Entergy truck did not have any visible damage and there were no injuries. Petite said there was damage to his vehicle, which he intended to pay for personally.

He notified Mayor Tim Riley on Tuesday and planned to make the report to City Hall on Wednesday morning.

He said that he's taken a mandatory drug test, which he expects will come back clean since he is one month away from making 20 years sober.

"It's an accident, accidents happen all the time. There's certainly no malicious intent or trying to cover anything up. So somebody wants to make that case, which I'm sure somebody will. That's okay... This administration is the most transparent in the history of the City of Gonzales, and we'll continue to be."