Goats lick salt off police car

WEBSTER, NEW YORK- An officer with the Webster Police Department got his car washed by goats on Thursday.

The officer was responding to a call of a goat in a roadway. At the scene, the officer located the goat along with seven others.

According to a post on Facebook, the goats had escaped their enclosure.

The goats quickly surrounded the police car and began to licking the salt off of the police unit. Eventually, the goats were rounded up and directed back to their enclosure.

Check out the video to see the salty clean-up.

1 year ago Friday, January 26 2018

