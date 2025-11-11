34°
Glynn man killed in crash after striking tree in Pointe Coupee
VENTRESS - A Glynn man was killed in a crash after striking a tree on Saturday afternoon, according to the Louisiana State Police.
Police said that Joseph Bajoie, 88, was driving a 2005 Dodge 1500 pickup truck west on LA 416 when he swerved off the right side of the road, reentered the roadway, and then drove off the left side of the road, striking a tree.
Bajoie was not restrained and sustained fatal injuries before being pronounced dead, according to state police.
