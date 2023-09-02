Get hyped with LSU's Wisconsin game trailer

GREEN BAY - LSU football season is finally here.

According to LSU Athletics, the football team put in its final day of full speed work in preparation for Saturday's game against Wisconsin Wednesday. The Tigers will take the practice field for a lighter practice Thursday before departing for Green Bay Friday morning.

“It was a fast-paced practice,” Les Miles said of Wednesday’s workout. “We got a lot done. We’re improving, and that’s what happens at the end of camp. We’re a better team now than when we reported to camp.”

The Tigers will arrive in Green Bay Friday afternoon. The team is expected to tour both Lambeau Field and the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

“I think first of all, we’re playing a very quality opponent, and I think everyone realizes that the preparation needs to be good,” Miles said. “You have to be ready to play, and ready to play at a very high level. I think that’s how they practice and how they prepare. These early games against a very quality opponent give you a preparation that you need.”

Miles said 30,000 LSU fans are expected to make their way to Lambeau Field Saturday.

The Tigers have won all 11 season-openers under Miles, including a 28-24 win over Wisconsin to open the 2014 season.

Wisconsin is going with senior Bart Houston as the starting quarterback for the marquee season opener. Houston will make his first career start on Sept. 3. He was a backup to Joel Stave the last few seasons, and appeared in 15 games overall.

The last time the Tigers have lost a season opener was in 2002. It was also the last time the Tigers have lost a non-conference regular season game.

“We are excited to get the season started,” Miles said. “We’ve had a really good camp and I know our guys are ready to face another opponent rather than their teammates every day in practice.”

Kickoff time for the game has been set for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. The game will be broadcast on WBRZ Channel 2. The forecast on "The Frozen Tundra" of historic Lambeau Field is expected to be optimal for early fall football.