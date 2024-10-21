GET 2 MOVING: Red Stick Kickball

BATON ROUGE — Red Stick Area Kickball was founded in 2005 by Scott Murry, offering the best experience around in both recreational and competitive Coed Kickball.

There are 4 leagues at different levels throughout each year. There are many social events throughout the season.

Kickball offers many physical, low-impact benefits. There is plenty of running, jumping, kicking and sprinting. This makes it a great aerobic exercise. It can also can help improve your muscular strength and endurance, balance and coordination, and bone health.

Mentally speaking, kickball can help reduce stress and anxiety and improve mood. Playing in a team can also provide a sense of teamwork and social support.

"It's a sport people (we) all know and love from grade school, and its cool that there are opportunities around the city where we live that people can actually come play as a form of exercise," league director Clifford Kostmayer said.

For more info on how to get involved, click here.