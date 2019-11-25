GEO Prep Academy- 1st Grade, Ms. Armstrong

Home
Incentive program will help bring grocery retail to north Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A financing program has been created to attract supermarkets, grocery stores, or food delivery services to food desert areas of East Baton Rouge...
Driveways torn up to make way for sewer repairs in Ascension Parish
GONZALES - Some residents living in Bayou Grand...
Ultrasound 'store' closed amid backlash from upset moms - shocking reason why
GONZALES - A 3-D imaging center that popped...
EBR - Ascension interstate work on track for summer finish
BATON ROUGE -- The widening of Interstate 10 between East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes likely will be finished on time, DOTD said Monday. "When...
Juvenile injured in shooting on N. Donmoor Avenue
BATON ROUGE - A juvenile is injured following...
Trumps signs bill to crack down on animal cruelty
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has signed...
Milder, showery days ahead
After a nice and quiet Monday, mild and at times dreary conditions are expected for much of Thanksgiving week. THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight:...
Mild Monday, Rain/Storms By Tuesday and Wednesday
After a gorgeous cool day, temperatures fall below...
Dry Sunday, Rain & Storms Return Tuesday
After rain early, conditions cleared as a front...
LOL: Nick Saban says Auburn 'probably' the best team Alabama has played all year
TUSCALOOSA - Alabama head coach Nick Saban is laser-focused on his team's next opponent: #15 Auburn. He's so concerned with beating their SEC West rival, in...
WATCH: Fan proposes in Superdome as Saints make game-winning kick
NEW ORLEANS - Sunday's game was filled with...
Williams has career-high 27 in LSUs win over Rhode Island
MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) - Emmitt Williams scored...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Locals take proactive health measures at Gonzales event
Gonzales, LA -- More than 200 Ascension Parish residents took proactive measures to protect their health recently by participating in Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s Live...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
