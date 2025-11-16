80°
Fundraiser to be held Sunday for Iberville deputies killed, injured in shooting
BATON ROUGE - A fundraiser is being held Sunday at the Court to Table pickleball court for two Iberville deputies after a shooting left one dead and another hospitalized.
The fundraiser will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to support the families of Charles Riley and Brett Stassi Jr. after a shooting outside the Iberville Parish courthouse. Stassi was released from the hospital on Nov. 6.
Attorney General Liz Murrill, Governor Jeff Landry, and the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association alongside Gordon McKernan will be working to raise funds for the families.
