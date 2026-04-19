Friday morning video forecast

The weather pattern we have been seeing all week long will repeat the next few day before a cold front brings some big changes. First, expect numerous showers before a noticeable cooldown lasting through early next week.

Today & Tonight: A ridge of high of pressure will continue to affect our weather, leading to warm and dry conditions. Highs will reach into the upper 80s under party sunny skies. Although humidity will still be below summer levels, it will feel a bit sticky. Overnight, lows will once again be in the mid-60s.

Up Next: Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts this Saturday! We’re starting the weekend on a warm note with highs hitting the upper 80s, but the weather is about to shift. As we head into the evening, you'll notice increasing clouds ahead of an approaching cold front. Saturday night, that front will push into the area. While the system will lose some steam as it arrives, it will still bring numerous showers and a few thunderstorms, with 80% rain coverage overnight. Isolated showers will stick around Sunday morning, before clearing takes place closer to noon. Rain totals will reach up to 1", though most of us will see less.

By Sunday morning, you’ll definitely feel the change. The front will usher in a breezy and significantly cooler air mass. Sunday's high will only reach the mid-70s, which is a double-digit drop from Saturday. Gray skies will stick around for the second half of the weekend. The refreshing feel also continues into Monday morning, starting with a crisp low in the low 50s followed by a high in the mid-70s. By Tuesday and Wednesday, there will be a chance for spotty to isolated showers as humidity slowly increases.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.