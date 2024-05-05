Friday Morning Video Forecast

More rain expected around the Capital Region today as storms developing in Texas and off the gulf early Friday will move our way throughout the day. The weekend is shaping up to be much drier and warmer.

Today & Tonight: After a rainy Thursday, a mainly dry and quiet night will continue into the early hours of Friday. Early morning temperatures will hangout near 70° with the same sticky feel in the air. Later this morning and into the afternoon we will see scattered to numerous showers and storms move in from the west/southwest. While severe weather looks unlikely with these storms, a few gusty winds and areas of heavy rainfall look possible. Timing with the system remains tricky, but most models point to the majority of rain moving out by late afternoon. If you have plans to head out to Alex Box Stadium tonight, keep the raingear handy incase of a lingering shower, though conditions overall will be mild with temperatures in the 70s and partly cloudy skies.

Overnight tonight, we will continue to dry out. Saturday morning will see temperatures in the upper 60's with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Up Next: Very summer-like conditions return for the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with morning lows near 70° with extremely warm afternoons forecasted near 89°. Once humidity is factored in, heat indices at times will feel like the lower-90's! A few spotty showers and storms may be spotted during the afternoons as well. The first full week of May will give a full dose of summer weather. With partly sunny skies each day, afternoon temperatures will soar into the lower 90s each day, with humidity adding to the warmth even more. Besides a few daily pop-up showers, no widespread rain event is expected next week.

– Emma Kate Cowan

