Friday Morning Video Forecast

We are continuing to see high temperatures 5-10 degrees above average for this time of year as we head into the weekend. Any outdoor plans over the next few days are looking good weather-wise as we do not see another chance for rain until later next week. Less humidity is also instore as we are tracking dry air move into Louisiana which will allow for morning temperatures to be in the 60s.

Today & Tonight: A forecast high of 94° today will flirt with the record high of 95° set in 1933 and 1953. Mostly sunny skies will dominate all day with the chance to see a passing shower remaining mainly in our southern parishes. We will still be muggy today but drier air is in store for this weekend. Tonight, temperatures will dip into the 60s for the first time this week for a relatively cool start to your Saturday morning.

Up Next: The near-record heat doesn’t go away over the weekend. Middle-90s for highs will continue to be the main theme, and record values are pretty close to that. Although temperatures may begin to back off by the middle part of next week, we’re still looking at highs in the 90s. We’re also keeping the rain coverage at a 0% through mid-week.

By late next week, there are some signs that cooler air will filter into the area. There’s still a lot of time for things to change, but if you’re looking for cooler temperatures, we’ll have to wait at least another week. Keep your fingers crossed for a robust cold front passage.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Philippe has slowed down to a crawl and is maintaining tropical storm strength in the central Atlantic. Since Philippe is moving so slowly, there are some question marks regarding Philippe's future path. This is in part due to Philippe’s proximity to a new area of development to the east. The storm will move very slowly through the weekend before taking a sharp northerly turn early next week.

Tropical Storm Rina formed east of Philippe on Thursday morning, becoming the 17th named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. This storm will track to the northwest over the next five days and is not forecast to become a threat to land during that time.

-- Emma Kate Cowan

