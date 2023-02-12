Friday morning video forecast

A few light showers will be in and out on Saturday morning.

Today & Tonight: You may see a quick shower this morning, especially areas southeast of Baton Rouge. Most will be dry. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today. Skies this afternoon will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. Tonight temperatures will fall into the low 40s and clouds will really fill in.

Up Next: On Saturday morning there will be dense clouds and some on and off light rain for the first half of the day. Any rain will dry up in the afternoon, but the clouds will last all day. Temperatures will be chilly in the 40s most of the afternoon. If you are headed out to a parade, make sure you plan accordingly. Sunday is looking mostly sunny and dry with cool temperatures starting in the 30s and afternoon highs near 60°. Next week will start out dry on Monday, but the next front will bring widespread showers on Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 60s & 70s all week. More rain will be in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

