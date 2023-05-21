Friday Morning Forecast

Staying hot and humid heading into the weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The heat is on this afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the low-90s across the area. There will be some light cloud cover but no rain in today’s forecast. Overnight temperatures will fall into the low-70s and the pattern begins to change into the weekend.

Up Next: The humidity returns as we head into Saturday. Another cold front will move through Saturday afternoon, bringing showers and storms into the Capital Area. We are not tracking any total washouts, but you will want to stay weather aware. The entire WBRZ viewing area is in a level 1/5 risk for seeing severe weather with the primary threats being for gusty winds and heavy rain. Temperatures will drop into the mid-80s to end your weekend, and the moisture will stay locked in for the start of the workweek. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.