Friday Morning Forecast

Today and Tonight: A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect through 9AM for most of the WBRZ viewing area. We'll be above freezing this afternoon with temperatures in the mid 40s, under a mostly sunny sky. The sunshine will melt any remaining ice on elevated surfaces. Tonight, expect another hard freeze with temperatures in the mid 20s. A Hard Freeze Warning will likely be issued again tonight. As most have been doing all week long - remember to protect pipes, plants, pets and people.

Looking Ahead: Beyond Saturday morning, no more freezes are in the forecast for the next seven days. In fact, temperatures will continue to climb through out the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 50s on Saturday, and in the 60s on Sunday. Our next chance for rain will be late Sunday night, into Monday morning. Through out next week, temperatures will remain closer to average for this time of year in the 60s and lower 70s.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

