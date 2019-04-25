Latest Weather Blog
Friday morning forecast
Expect a repeat of yesterday's picnic weather today. We'll start off cool again, moving into a warm, yet dry afternoon with temps in the mid to upper 80s. Expect clear conditions and relatavely cool temperatures overnight. The sun continues tomorrow as well, however humidity will slowly begin to creep back into the area.
By Sunday, expect the humidity to be back along with the chance for some pop-up showers and thunderstorms. This pattern continues into early next week with highs flirting with 90 degrees and overnight lows in the lower 70s.
The tropics are still quiet and throughout the next several days, no development is expected in the Gulf of Mexico
