Friday evening video forecast

High pressure will have a steady influence on our weather for the foreseeable future. This will lead to warm temperatures in the 80s, and also little to no chance of rain.

The Weekend: After some isolated showers this evening, all activity will clear out overnight. Skies will be most clear, with lows in the upper 50s. Rain chances go down to zero for the weekend. Expect a lot of sunshine on Saturday with highs in the mid-80s. Don't forget the sunscreen and shades if outside for prolonged periods of time! Very similar weather conditions will persist into Sunday.

Up Next: The weather pattern will be very consistent all of next week. A ridge of high pressure will be firmly in place, keeping temperatures warm, and rain chances very low. Humidity will creep up a bit thanks to winds turning out of the south, but will still stay below summer standards. Although for the most part temperatures will be similar all week long, highs will slowly ramp up as the week progresses. While we will start off with highs in the mid-80s, some could see the upper 80s by the end of the week!

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– Balin

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