94°
Latest Weather Blog
Friday 7-26 afternoon weather
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Violent brawl caught on video at McKinley High; at least one student...
-
Washington Monument vandalized with red paint and obscenities
-
One person killed in shooting near apartment complex on Sherwood Common Boulevard
-
Highway 74 partially closed until mid-October due to road construction
-
Delivery truck damages private property, neighborhood wants it repaired