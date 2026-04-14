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Former LSU guard Bella Hines commits to TCU
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BATON ROUGE - Former LSU combo guard Bella Hines has committed to TCU, just a few days after entering the transfer portal. The Horned Frogs have been busy in the portal with Hines being the fifth commit headed to Fort Worth.
Hines' commitment marks the conclusion to a head-scratching saga which saw LSU head coach Kim Mulkey saying that she expected everyone on her roster back for next season except for Divine Bourrage, and Hines herself saying on social media that she was staying in Baton Rouge.
Mulkey has already signed former Florida guard Laila Reynolds, and will likely bring in more players in the coming days.
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BATON ROUGE - Former LSU combo guard Bella Hines has committed to TCU, just a few days after entering the... More >>
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