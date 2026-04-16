66°
Latest Weather Blog
Former elementary school teacher arrested for having inappropriate relationship with former student
Related Story
ST. MARTINVILLE - A former fifth-grade teacher in St. Martin Parish was arrested for having an alleged inappropriate relationship with a former student.
The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office said the alleged abuse happened when 31-year-old Marisa Noel was still teaching at Teche Elementary School.
Deputies said the investigation was launched Jan. 28, 2026. Noel was booked for four counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and four counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
News
ST. MARTINVILLE - A former fifth-grade teacher in St. Martin Parish was arrested for having an alleged inappropriate relationship with... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sports Illustrated resort to open in Baton Rouge as part of downtown...
-
Vietnam veteran from Lutcher reflects on service during Honor Flight Louisiana trip
-
Wednesday Health Report: Knowing when it's time for a new pillow
-
PSC votes 4-1 to fast-track Entergy's proposal for billions in energy investments...
-
'Speak their name:' Documentary series honors lives lost to fentanyl poisoning
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball snaps losing skid with mid-week win
-
As spring practice continues, Lane Kiffin prepares Tigers for September debut against...
-
Flau'jae Johnson drafted and traded in wild WNBA night
-
All-Big 12 guard Jada Williams commits to LSU women's basketball
-
Former LSU guard Bella Hines commits to TCU