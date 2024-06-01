72°
Former Ascension Parish correctional officer arrested for molesting juvenile
GONZALES - A former Ascension Parish correctional officer was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of molesting a juvenile.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said 35-year-old Kaid Delaune worked for the department until Oct. 2022. A spokesperson said he was fired due to his job performance.
An investigation into Delaune opened in Feb. 2024 when a victim came forward. A juvenile female told deputies that Delaune had inappropriately touched her over a period of time.
He was indicted by a grand jury and arrested for molestation of a juvenile. He is being held in the Ascension Parish Jail under a $300,000 bond.
