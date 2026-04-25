Five men indicted in connection with fatal Christmas Day shooting along Greenwell Springs Road

BATON ROUGE — Five men have been indicted in connection with a Christmas Day shooting that left a man dead at an apartment complex off Greenwell Springs Road.

A grand jury indicted Jacolby Gordon, 23; Trevion Green, 23; Derick Johnson, 22; and Dorien Johnson, 25, for second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Tyler Sensely.

They are accused of waiting four hours in a car outside Sensely's apartment complex. When he walked outside to pick up a Christmas present, they allegedly got out of the car and shot Sensely multiple times before driving away.

Sensely died at a hospital on December 30.

Devin Gordon, 21, was also indicted for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.