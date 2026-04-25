84°
Latest Weather Blog
Five men indicted in connection with fatal Christmas Day shooting along Greenwell Springs Road
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — Five men have been indicted in connection with a Christmas Day shooting that left a man dead at an apartment complex off Greenwell Springs Road.
A grand jury indicted Jacolby Gordon, 23; Trevion Green, 23; Derick Johnson, 22; and Dorien Johnson, 25, for second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Tyler Sensely.
They are accused of waiting four hours in a car outside Sensely's apartment complex. When he walked outside to pick up a Christmas present, they allegedly got out of the car and shot Sensely multiple times before driving away.
Sensely died at a hospital on December 30.
Devin Gordon, 21, was also indicted for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.
News
BATON ROUGE — Five men have been indicted in connection with a Christmas Day shooting that left a man dead... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern softball reaches 30 wins for third time in program history
-
Evening at Wind Rush fundraiser held to benefit the Friends of the...
-
Body of fisherman believed to have been swept away by Tangipahoa River...
-
TikTok video leads to the arrest of a Hammond teen
-
1 arrested, 1 wanted after shooting in Jackson; marshals service asking for...
Sports Video
-
Southern softball reaches 30 wins for third time in program history
-
LSU Board of Supervisors voting to approve increase in basketball ticket prices,...
-
LSU baseball prepares for SEC road series at Mississippi State
-
Southern baseball vs Northwestern State canceled mid-game due to weather
-
New Orleans Saints prepare for 2026 NFL Draft