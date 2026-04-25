84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Five men indicted in connection with fatal Christmas Day shooting along Greenwell Springs Road

Related Story

BATON ROUGE — Five men have been indicted in connection with a Christmas Day shooting that left a man dead at an apartment complex off Greenwell Springs Road. 

A grand jury indicted Jacolby Gordon, 23; Trevion Green, 23; Derick Johnson, 22; and Dorien Johnson, 25, for second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Tyler Sensely

They are accused of waiting four hours in a car outside Sensely's apartment complex. When he walked outside to pick up a Christmas present, they allegedly got out of the car and shot Sensely multiple times before driving away. 

Sensely died at a hospital on December 30. 

Devin Gordon, 21, was also indicted for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. 

News
Five men indicted in connection with fatal...
Five men indicted in connection with fatal Christmas Day shooting along Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE — Five men have been indicted in connection with a Christmas Day shooting that left a man dead... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, April 22 2026 Apr 22, 2026 Wednesday, April 22, 2026 4:00:00 PM CDT April 22, 2026

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days