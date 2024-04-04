First wave of stimulus checks should reach some Americans next week

BATON ROUGE - Stimulus checks will start hitting bank accounts as soon as April 16, according to congressman Garret Graves.

But even though millions of working-age Americans have lost their jobs, the first recipients will be retirees.

"What they were trying to do was they were trying to use information from those who are sharing information with the IRS so they were able to share information between Social Security Administration and the IRS. So retirees that are on retirement and those who are on disability are the two communities they thought they could process the data on the fastest,” Graves said.

Each American citizen making under $75,000 a year should see a $1,200 check soon, but only if you had direct deposit set up for your tax return.

If you haven't filed your taxes yet this year, the government will be going off the information you had on your 2018 taxes. If things have changed since then, the IRS will soon be offering a solution.

"The IRS plans on opening up a new portal off of their website where people can update their address and update their bank information for those who have had their information change,” Graves said.

Though we know when the checks will start coming, we don't know how long it will take for everyone to see theirs either in their accounts or in the mail.

"The IRS has not laid out a time line,” Graves said.

The IRS should have that portal up and running in the next few days.