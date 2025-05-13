First-time mom gives birth on Mother's Day

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge mother received the most precious gift on a day dedicated to mothers.

Tiara Dotson gave birth to her first child, Tyren Amari Cunningham, early Sunday at 2:41 a.m. at Woman's Hospital. The baby boy weighs six pounds and 13 ounces and is 20.5 inches long.

Dotson said she couldn’t have asked for better timing.

“This is the best gift to have on Mother’s Day for a first-time mom,” Dotson said.

Tyren's dad, Akolbe Cunningham, said he is looking forward to spending time in the future with the little one.

“Teaching him how to play basketball and stuff like that. Like my mother said, 'Going on adventures',” Akolbe said.

Grandmother Arnecia Cunningham said she was ready to spoil her first grandson, and offered the parents words of wisdom.

“Give the baby a lot of love and attention. They’re going to be sacrificing a lot and if they stick together they can work. That’s important, family is important,” she said.

The hospital said 35 babies were born over the Mother's Day weekend.