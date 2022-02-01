54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Firefighters responding to trash fire near L'Auberge Casino

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a fire on River Road right outside of Baton Rouge city limits.

The fire occurred at a recycling center on the 12000 block of River Road, close to the L'Auberge Hotel & Casino.


St. George Fire Department responded to the scene.

Crews shut down River Road in the area while they fought the fire.

The fire originated from a large pile of cut trees, according to fire officials. 

Friday, February 03 2017

