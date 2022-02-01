Firefighters responding to trash fire near L'Auberge Casino

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a fire on River Road right outside of Baton Rouge city limits.

The fire occurred at a recycling center on the 12000 block of River Road, close to the L'Auberge Hotel & Casino.

Here's another shot of the fire on River Rd. The gusty winds are helping at all. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/IUBtg0fIJ8 — Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) February 4, 2017





St. George Fire Department responded to the scene.

Crews shut down River Road in the area while they fought the fire.

The fire originated from a large pile of cut trees, according to fire officials.