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Firefighters put out fire along Timber Lane in Livingston Parish

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DENHAM SPRINGS — Firefighters in Livingston Parish put out a fire along Timber Lane in a neighborhood off Pete's Highway on Friday.

Crews from the Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 5 responded to the fire around 9 a.m.

The residents of the home were able to make it outside. The home's pets were also able to make it out of the fire, Chief Joe Koczrowski said.

WBRZ's news crew observed a hectic scene, including several people crying. A man was also treated on a stretcher, which Koczrowski said was due to smoke inhalation.

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Firefighters put out fire along Timber Lane...
Firefighters put out fire along Timber Lane in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS — Firefighters in Livingston Parish put out a fire along Timber Lane in a neighborhood off Pete's Highway... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 10 2026 Apr 10, 2026 Friday, April 10, 2026 9:17:00 AM CDT April 10, 2026

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