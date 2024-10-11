60°
Fire fighters save dog from Quebec Drive house fire
BATON ROUGE — A dog was rescued from a Wednesday afternoon house fire on Quebec Drive, fire officials said.
The East Side Fire Department — as well as the Baton Rouge and Central fire departments — responded to the scene around 2 p.m. to find a blaze that had overtaken the Quebec Drive home. According to fire officials, flames and smoke were coming out of three sides of the house.
The fire was contained within 10 minutes, fire officials said, adding that they saved the uninjured dog.
