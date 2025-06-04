91°
Fire crews respond to a house fire on Southern Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a house fire on Southern Avenue early Monday morning. 

The fire broke out just before 1 a.m. Fire officials say that smoke was coming from the back of the house. 

Firefighters and investigators are working to determine what caused the fire. 

2 days ago Monday, June 02 2025

