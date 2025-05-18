76°
Fifth person arrested in Amite shooting that killed teenager, injured another

AMITE - A fifth person was arrested after a shooting on South Fifth Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard killed one teenager and injured another, according to the Amite City Police Department.

Officials arrested Terran Felder, 19, for principal to first-degree murder, principal to attempted first-degree murder, riot and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Jarvis Brister, 18, was playing basketball and a fight broke out, leading to him getting shot in the back of the head while trying help his friend who was shot across the street, his family said. 

Alongside Felder, Pharrell Town, who was the prime murder suspect, was arrested alongside Paris Brumfield, Gwendolyn Alexander and Nastajaa Williams.

