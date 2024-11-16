FBI searching for man connected to underage sexual exploitation investigation

NEW ORLEANS — The FBI is searching for a man who may have information on the identity of a victim of an ongoing underage sexual exploitation investigation.

The man, identified by the FBI New Orleans field office as John Doe 49, is believed to be between 45 and 65 years old. He is bald, has a dark goatee and has at least five tattoos — the word "Dabby" on his right chest, "197" followed by additional text on his left bicep and additional tattoos on his left and right forearms and right bicep.

A video depicting John Doe 49 is believed to have been produced on or before July of 2024, the FBI said.

Anyone with information can provide info anonymously at tips.fbi.gov or call 1-800-225-5324.