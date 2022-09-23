Fans' Choice Player of the Week 3: Scotlandville Covanta Milligan

BATON ROUGE - Scotlandville running back Covanta Milligan has made the most of his opportunities the past few years.

Last year he was asked to play in the defensive side of the ball where he led the team in tackles. This year, he transitioned back over to running back where he's gotten a chance to show he can play the position he loves.

"I had to fill some shoes. So it was all about going back to the offensive side of the ball, and making plays. I just took off with it and I have to be one of the greatest to come up from Scotlandville," Milligan said.

"He was really really eager to play running back because he hadn't had a chance to get as many reps as he wanted over the last couple of years," Hornets head coach Ryan Cook said.

The Hornets struggled in their first two games and wanted to run the ball against rival Madison Prep, where Covanta shined, having three rushing touchdowns.

"It was all about studying, film study helped me with most of it and the game started moving back slow to me because also coming from linebacker you know what linebackers are going to do, what holes they're going to fill," Milligan said.

"He has the total package, for which I guess most coaches want. He has some speed, some power, when he was able to break through, he's able to extend those run plays, you know 10 plus yards," Cook said.

Coach Cook said that Milligan will see some action on the defensive side of the ball as the season goes on.

Scotlandville has a tough schedule coming up at West Monroe this week. Then they play Rummel and later in the season against Catholic High and Zachary.