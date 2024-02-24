Family plans to file suit over student's violent encounter with Brusley police officers

UPDATE: Court documents obtained by WBRZ Friday show that the boy's grandmother and the school board have reached a settlement.

Details of the settlement were not made available.

*****

BRUSLY - The family of a teen involved in an encounter that led to the resignation of two Brusly police officers claim they were misled about what happened at his school.

On Monday, the family of 14-year-old Isaiah Johnson and their attorney held a press conference talking about what happened at Brusly Middle School last month. The boy's grandmother, Doris Snearl, says they were initially told that Isaiah was wrestled to the ground after the teen allegedly reached for an officer's weapon.

But the family now believes they haven't been getting the full story. They say Isaiah, who is medicated for behavioral issues, never made a move for the officer's gun and was mishandled by the two lawmen. Additionally, they believe the school never tended to the 14-year-old as it should have.

"We felt deceived to a certain extent. And, we were angry. We met with the state police. And, we have arrived here: We do plan to file suit," family attorney Kwame Asante said.

>Click here to see surveillance video of the altercation

The family said Monday that Isaiah had suffered a chin laceration, bleeding and contusions to his head after the run-in. He's also been moved to an alternative school because of the incident.

As of now, the family plans to meet with West Baton Rouge Superintendent Wes Watts to discuss the matter. They say they want a full investigation from the school district into what happened.

Both officers involved in the encounter have since resigned from the department. The investigation is currently in the hands of state police.