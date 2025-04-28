68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Families enjoy gentle breeze, sunny weather at Port Allen kite festival

Related Story

PORT ALLEN — In West Baton Rouge Parish, nice sunny weather and a gentle breeze made for a good day to fly kites at the Kite Fest Louisiane’ in Port Allen.

The festival, which started Saturday and continues through Sunday, had kites of all shapes and sizes in the air, from airplanes, birds and even dragons.

WBRZ spoke to one family, Deandre and Dylan Williams, out flying their Captain America kite, who said they were having a great time waving their red, white and blue kite during the festival.

Saturday’s festivities conclude with a fireworks show at dusk, with the festival continuing Sunday at 11 a.m..

Admission to the event is free.

News
Families enjoy gentle breeze, sunny weather at...
Families enjoy gentle breeze, sunny weather at Port Allen kite festival
PORT ALLEN — In West Baton Rouge Parish, nice sunny weather and a gentle breeze made for a good day... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 26 2025 Apr 26, 2025 Saturday, April 26, 2025 5:28:00 PM CDT April 26, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days