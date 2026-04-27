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Evening at Wind Rush fundraiser held to benefit the Friends of the LSU Rural Life Museum
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BATON ROUGE — The Evening at Wind Rush fundraiser was held on Friday in Baton Rouge.
The fundraiser benefited the Friends of the LSU Rural Life Museum, a group that works to support the museum's educational programs.
Guests enjoyed food and entertainment by the LSU School of Music.
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BATON ROUGE — The Evening at Wind Rush fundraiser was held on Friday in Baton Rouge. The fundraiser benefited... More >>
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