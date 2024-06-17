77°
Elderly woman survives, after tree crashes into home
BATON ROUGE - An 86-year-old woman is lucky to be alive today, after a tree crashed into her home during last night's storm.
Rose Mary Hill was in her bedroom, when strong winds and rain, caused a massive tree in her back yard, to fall.
"Nobody would ever understand what it's like to see your mother under the debris," said Darlene Robillard, her daughter.
Darlene was able to rescue her mother and both made it out with no major injuries.
At least two other people were inside the home and they too made it out okay.
As for the home, it is completely destroyed and residents say they will be moving in with relatives, until the house is rebuilt.
