Elderly St. Amant couple starts from scratch after flood

ST. AMANT – One aged couple from St. Amant, is starting from scratch as they recover from last week's flood. Nail by nail Perry Germillion has been taking down what he worked so hard to build.

"You work all your life to try and get a nice home and this happens," Germillion said.

It is not easy for anyone to lose so much, but Germillion says that his faith remains strong.

"We're putting a lot of this in God's hands," Germillion said.

However, at his age, with an oxygen tank secured to his hop, the challenge to rebuild will take all the strength he has.

"With all the dust and everything, it makes it hard for me to breathe and I can't really stand all of the heat," Germillion said.

Yet he and his wife are trying to start nearly from scratch. They left their long-time home in Metairie to retire in St. Amant.

"The year before Katrina we decided to move here which was supposed to be higher ground," Germillion said.

It has been 12 years since the hurricane and their home has had to be stripped to the bare bone, without walls, appliances and floors. However, the pair remains resilient.

"We gotta look forward we can't look back," Germillion said.

After 57 years of marriage the couple says it is just one of life's many challenges and they are determined to move forward.

"Like the song says we shall survive," Germillion said.

The couple is leaning on their big family as they help them to rebuild their home.