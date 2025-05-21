EBRSO responding to deadly shooting on Hooper Road

BATON ROUGE - Deputies responded to a fatal shooting at Tanglewood Apartments early Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m.. Officials said of the two people involved, one was taken to the hospital and the other, a woman, died from her injuries.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office identified 22-year-old Kayelyn Ford as the deceased victim. The other, 24-year-old Brandon Bell, allegedly shot himself after shooting Ford. Deputies say he is not expected to make it.

Ford originally contacted EBRSO to report that she believed Bell was using an old key to access her apartment. Deputies arrived to the apartment, searched and did not find anything. Ford said she and her friend would leave and stay somewhere else for the time being.

When they left the apartment, Bell ambushed Ford from the nearby woods before reportedly shooting and killing her. He then shot himself.

Deputies said the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office was also working a vehicle theft. Detectives believe Bell stole his grandparents' Suburban to drive to Baton Rouge.

Court records show Bell was arrested in April for domestic battery at Tanglewood Apartments, but it was not clear if Ford was the victim in that incident as well.