EBRSO deputy-in-training terminated and arrested for arson, malfeasance after alleged insurance fraud

BATON ROUGE - An East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputy-in-training was terminated and arrested for arson and malfeasance after he allegedly paid someone to damage his car for an insurance payout.

According to an affidavit, Otis Williams, 45, was arrested for two counts of aggravated arson, arson with the intent to defraud and malfeasance in office. Williams was a sworn, commissioned law enforcement officer with the EBRSO since Jan. 30, 2024.

On Aug. 4, 2024, Williams' vehicle caught fire at a local business on Siegen Lane. The fire also damaged a vehicle next to his. The affidavit says the St. George Fire Department investigated it as arson and arrested McConnell Williams.

The document says Otis Williams had interacted with McConnell Williams, and that phone records indicated that McConnell Williams had called Otis Williams on August 3, although the phone call went unanswered. Camera footage showed both McConnell Williams and Otis Williams moving their vehicles to different parking spots before McConnell Williams purchased gas from a service station before pouring it on Otis Williams' vehicle and lighting it on fire.

Police said Otis Williams received insurance money for the burned vehicle from State Farm. Phone records showed a six-minute conversation between Otis Williams and McConnell Williams on Aug. 14.

The document also said Otis Williams initially denied knowing McConnell Williams in an interview with a St. George Fire Investigator Wednesday. The affidavit said McConnell Williams, on Thursday, admitted Otis Williams owed money on the vehicle to the point where he was upside down on the car, or owed more than the car was worth, and that he had paid McConnell Williams $1,000 to burn the vehicle.

On Friday, the affidavit said Otis Williams admitted to paying McConnell Williams because he wanted insurance money to pay off the vehicle and buy a truck.

Williams was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Friday afternoon, according to EBRSO.