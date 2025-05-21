EBR School Board calls for amendments to St. George school system bills in legislature

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board passed a resolution to ask for amendments to two bills that would create and regulate the proposed St. George school system.

The resolution passed 5-1, with three abstaining during a special meeting Monday evening. Board members think the bill places an "unfair burden on the remaining students and residents of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System." They are against some specific language in the bill concerning magnet schools and believe that once the bill is passed, it may be difficult to change without legislative action. They are asking for a delay in the House until amendments can be made.

"We have been presented with false hope, with a narrative that is not inclusive of us incorporating what we would like," School Board President Shashonnie Steward said.

Steward says some of the requests were to avoid the same mistakes the district made in the past when other school districts were formed.

"Why make a mistake again if you realize you may want it previously?" she said.

In the meeting, some members abstained, feeling it was premature.

"I don't generally agree with making platitudes and statements for an entire board in this way, especially when this entire board has not collaborated on this document, so I will be abstaining," school board member Nathan Rust said.

School board member Mark Bellue was one of the members who disagreed.

"Just listening to everybody today, I think there are differences about what our message is, so I don't plan on supporting my preferences, rather than abstaining. I'm gonna vote no," he said.

In the end, the resolution passed and the school board president said the board has no objection to the formation of St. George School District.

"Our objection is only in regards of some of the expenses, and the ability being taken away from the school board for each school district to be able to agree, rather than allowing someone outside of our district to be a part," Steward said.

Both of the bills passed through the state Senate and will be heard during the House Education Committee on Tuesday morning.