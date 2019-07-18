EBR District Attorney to present 2017 domestic violence report

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore is presenting his second annual domestic violence report Thursday morning.

Last year, East Baton Rouge saw 14 domestic homicides with four of them resulting in murder-suicides. In 2017, Baton Rouge saw two domestic violence deaths within the first 10 days of the new year. Moore hopes to put a stop to those numbers rising in 2018.

The presentation will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Office of the District Attorney. According to a news release, the report will be released electronically through the DA's website immediately following the press conference.