EBR contractor with history of fraud arrested after allegedly defrauding bank of $30,500 with fake checks

BATON ROUGE — A contractor with a long history of fraud, who was arrested in 2022 on a bad-check charge, was arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly defrauding a bank out of more than $30,500, deputies said.

Edmund LeBlanc, 61, allegedly deposited falsified checks at and withdrew money from an East Baton Rouge Parish credit union in March, an arrest warrant filed by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office says.

LeBlanc allegedly deposited the checks on March 6 and 7 payable to Handi-Bath. According to the Better Business Bureau's website, Handi-Bath is a bathroom remodeling company that LeBlanc owns.

Before the checks were denied and returned on March 12 and 13, LeBlanc had made three withdrawals totaling $30,585.65, deputies said in the affidavit. The bank's fraud investigators then contacted LeBlanc, who allegedly claimed to know nothing about the returned checks and said he would contact the check's issuers.

By the end of April, communication with LeBlanc went dry, the warrant alleges.

Deputies arrested LeBlanc at his Cedar Line Drive home, and booked him on one count each of theft, bank fraud and forgery.

According to the Sheriff's Office in 2022, LeBlanc borrowed $50,000 in May 2017 with an agreement to have that money paid back by August 2017 via a promissory note, which he failed to do. By May 2018, LeBlanc issued a check for half of the amount he owed in interest, $3,700. The check was drawn from a business account LeBlanc owned, though the check was denied and returned unpaid due to insufficient funds.

LeBlanc issued another check at the end of 2018 for the full amount owed in interest, $7,500, but once again, the check was denied and returned unpaid due to insufficient funds.

In that case, a bench warrant was issued for LeBlanc's arrest in 2022 after he failed to show up for court.

LeBlanc has been convicted at least three times in financial crimes. He was convicted in 2009 of misapplication of payments by a contractor. In that case, he completed probation and in 2015 received a first-offender pardon.

In 2016, he was accused of felony theft and injuring public records. He pleaded guilty to criminal mischief.

In 2017, he was accused of felony theft and forgery. He pleaded guilty to criminal mischief.

In both those cases, he completed misdemeanor probation, court records show.